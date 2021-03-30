The Deputy Chief of Staff to Abia Governor,Okezie Ikpeazu, Chief Agwu Ukpai, is dead

Ukpai’s death has shaken members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and those within government circles.

The cause of his death wasn’t made public but Commissioner for Information, Mr. John Okiyi-Kalu said Ukpai will be missed by everyone in government.

Okiyi-Kalu, in a statement, said: “It is with sadness and a deep sense of loss that Abia State Government wishes to announce the death of Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, PhD, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Governor, who passed on in the early hours of today after a brief illness.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is in deep shock as he mourns the untimely exit of Chief Ukpai who has been a long-term associate, friend and irreplaceable partner in progress.

“He will be sorely missed by everyone in Government in particular and Abians in General.

“Our sincere condolences go to the immediate family, people of Ohafia LGA and the good people of Abia State.

“May God grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss and may the soul of Chief Ukpai rest in the bosom of the Lord.”