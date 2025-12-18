Five years after the sudden death of Commissioner of Police AbdulKadir Olanrewaju Jimoh, memories of his disciplined leadership and intelligence-driven policing continue to resonate within the Nigeria Police Force and the communities he served....

Five years after the sudden death of Commissioner of Police AbdulKadir Olanrewaju Jimoh, memories of his disciplined leadership and intelligence-driven policing continue to resonate within the Nigeria Police Force and the communities he served.

Fondly described by colleagues as a “Super Cop,” Jimoh was widely respected for his calm disposition, strategic thinking and unwavering commitment to professional policing.

After his sound education up to the University of Ilorin and joined the Nigeria police as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP),Jimoh’s policing career was defined by steady rise through the ranks and a reputation for intelligence-led operations.

His background in intelligence and counter-terrorism assignments at both state and zonal levels shaped what colleagues often described as a “knowledge-driven approach” to security management.

His tenure as Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, though brief, left a lasting impact. He pursued sustained efforts to tackle kidnapping, cultism and communal violence across the state.

Rather than relying on reactive force,CP Jimoh deployed intelligence-led strategies that emphasised early detection, community collaboration and precision operations.

Under his leadership, informant networks were strengthened and Police-Community Relations Committees revitalised, enabling residents to provide timely intelligence that disrupted criminal activities before execution.

Several cult and kidnapping syndicates operating across Akpabuyo, Bakassi, Calabar, Akamkpa, Biase, Boki and Ogoja local government areas were dismantled through discreet surveillance and targeted arrests.

He also encouraged the use of technology in crime-fighting, including call-tracking and data analysis, particularly in high-profile kidnapping and armed robbery cases.

Beyond operations, officers who served under him recall a leader with an open-door policy, one who listened patiently, mentored younger officers and acted decisively.

Community leaders equally credited his tenure with improved trust between residents and the police, a factor many believe contributed to the relative calm recorded during his time in office.

On a personal note, when CP Jimoh resumed as Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, he immediately reached out to me from Abuja. It was during the Eid-el-Kabir festival, and I was en route to Ilorin for Sallah celebrations when he called, requesting that I handle his maiden media briefing with journalists.

At the time, I was Head of the Press Corps at the Government House, Calabar, an active member of the Cross River State Council of the NUJ and head of AIT in the state. When I informed him of my travel plans, he simply said, “I will wait until you return.” True to his word, he did.

Another fond memory was when he formally introduced me to the then Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, saying: “Your Excellency, do you know that Rasheed is my brother?”

The governor promptly replied warmly, saying, “While Rasheed may be the CP’s brother, he is my son-adopted from Kwara and made a Cross River citizen.”

During my preparations for my wedding, CP Jimoh assured me he would personally sponsor senior members of the Ilorin Emirate, including notable Islamic scholars, to attend.

Though he couldn’t live to witness the wedding, all the promise made faithfully fulfilled by his family after his passing. His first son, Habeeb, attended the wedding in full, honouring his father’s word.

Popularly known as Lanre Olopa in Ilorin and its environs, Alhaji Abdulkadir Olanrewaju Jimoh was not just a man of uniform; he was a man of purpose, conscience and deep humanity.

Within the five months he spent as Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, virtually everyone knew I had a “brother” in charge of the state command-from commissioners to other top government officials.

CP Jimoh died on December 18, 2020, in circumstances that shocked the nation.Tributes poured in from top government officials across Nigeria, traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society groups, particularly in Cross River State where he served at the time.

Five years on, his legacy continues to inspire officers who see in his career a model of professionalism, discipline and service.

Born on August 27, 1964, into the respected family of the late Alhaji Imam Abdulkadir and Alhaja Ajarat Iyabo Abdulkadir of Ilorin, Jimoh’s early life was steeped in faith, discipline, and service.

Growing up in the historic Ilorin Emirate, renowned for Islamic scholarship, he embraced values of integrity, humility, and responsibility that guided him throughout life.

As part of the tradition, he began his education at Ile Kewu, learning the Holy Qur’an and building a strong foundation in Islamic knowledge.

As colleagues and family members mark the anniversary of his passing with prayers, many believe his greatest contribution was proving that effective policing is built not merely on force, but on intelligence, community trust and integrity.

“He showed us that a police officer’s true power lies not in the gun he carries, but in the conscience he upholds, the intelligence he applies, and the trust he earns from the people he serves.”

Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair ANIPR, fMBI is a Senior Journalist and Public Affairs Commentator, he writes from Abuja.

