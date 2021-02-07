Punch journalist Okechukwu Nnodim who was abducted alongside two others on Wednesday, February 3 have been released.

Okechukwu’s wife, Oluchi Nnodim confirmed the release of the journalist on Sunday.

Mrs. Nnodim said her husband was released at midnight Saturday.

She also confirmed the release of the two men abducted alongside Okechukwu.

Mrs. Nnodim thanked everyone who had contributed in ensuring the release of her husband.

The kidnappers took Nnodim and the two other men away after demanding a ransom of N10 million for their release which was not readily made available to them.