94 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon have been evacuated.
The evacuees arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos aboard Middle East Airlines.
They are waiting to go through immigration and profiling.
They narrated sad tales of underpayment and sexual abuse by their Lebanese employers.
94 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon have been evacuated.
The evacuees arrived MMIA Lagos aboard Middle East Airlines. They are waiting to go through immigration and profiling. They narrated sad tales of underpayment and sexual abuse by their Lebanese employees @nidcom_gov pic.twitter.com/W51GdDNPXt
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 12, 2020