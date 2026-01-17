Not fewer than 80 armed militants operating along the Calabar–Oron waterways have surrendered assorted firearms and other weapons to the Nigeria Police in Calabar, marking a major breakthrough in the ongoing arms mop-up efforts in Cross River State. The surrender followed sustained non-kinetic eng...

Not fewer than 80 armed militants operating along the Calabar–Oron waterways have surrendered assorted firearms and other weapons to the Nigeria Police in Calabar, marking a major breakthrough in the ongoing arms mop-up efforts in Cross River State.

The surrender followed sustained non-kinetic engagements by the Cross River State Police Command, in collaboration with the Cross River State Government, aimed at ridding the state of illegal arms and promoting peace through dialogue and voluntary compliance.

The operation, coordinated by Operation Okwok alongside other police components, involved about 80 repentant militants who had previously terrorised the Bakassi–Oron waterways. The individuals voluntarily laid down their arms and ammunition and submitted themselves to security authorities.

Speaking on the development, the Cross River State Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang, described the surrender as a clear indication that the state government’s amnesty-driven and inclusive security approach is yielding tangible results.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rehabilitation, reintegration and sustained engagement with affected communities to ensure lasting peace across coastal and riverine areas of the state.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Command, SP EITOKPAH SUNDAY said the surrender was achieved without the use of force, attributing the success to intelligence-led operations, confidence-building measures and continuous dialogue with stakeholders.

According to the police, the repentant individuals have embraced the Cross River State Government’s amnesty programme, openly renounced violence and expressed readiness to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society as law-abiding citizens.

The development further reinforces the Nigeria Police Force’s broader shift towards non-kinetic policing strategies, which prioritise prevention, persuasion, negotiation and community collaboration as sustainable tools for addressing security challenges and consolidating peace across Cross River State.