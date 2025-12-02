The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced that between 600,000 and 700,000 electricity meters are currently available for distribution across the country. Dr. Musiliu Oseni, Vice Chairman of NERC, disclosed this during his opening address at the 4th NESI Stakeholders Meetin...

Dr. Musiliu Oseni, Vice Chairman of NERC, disclosed this during his opening address at the 4th NESI Stakeholders Meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, marking his final NESI session in his capacity as Vice Chairman. The statement was shared on NERC’s official X handle.

Dr. Oseni urged electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to accelerate the rollout of the meters and improve public awareness, noting that the government has already made the necessary investments.

“There are currently 600,000 to 700,000 meters available in the country. Utilities must improve publicity. The government has made the investment, so the DisCos need to step up,” he said.

Speaking to regulators, operators, and stakeholders, Dr. Oseni highlighted critical challenges facing the sector and stressed the importance of cooperation with the emerging State Electricity Regulatory Commissions. “No licensee is bigger than their regulator,” he warned.

Addressing recent media reports that misrepresented the tenure of NERC Commissioners, he clarified that the “Staggering Principle” in Section 36 of the Electricity Act applies only to the pioneer Commission under the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA).

Subsequent Chairmen and Commissioners serve five-year terms as specified in Section 36(1) of the Act.