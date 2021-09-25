Breaking News

50 persons arrested in Ondo for flouting environmental law

Over 50 residents of Ondo state were arrested on Saturday for various environmental sanitation offences.

The General Manager, Ondo State Waste Management Authority (ODSWMA), said the offenders were picked up at different locations within Akure metropolis during the monthly Environmental Sanitation exercise.

She spoke shortly after leading other top officials of the Authority to monitor the monthly Environmental Sanitation exercise within the state Capital.

She advised the residents to always obey the law and desist from dumping of waste in drainages and other unauthorised places.

She said violators of environmental sanitation law would face the consequence.

“We must imbibe the culture of keeping our environment clean. Environmental sanitation should be a daily affair and we should not wait until somebody forces us to clean our environment. Let us all keep our environment clean and free from any form of diseases.

“Today, some people who brought their waste to the road side to litter the street were arrested, and we shall continue to do this”

