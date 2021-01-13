Five persons lost their lives while about 14 Others sustained injuries on Wednesday, in a road crash along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident which involved a truck and a Mazda bus occurred at 2.51pm around Kara turning, near Lagos State.

The bus driver with registration number EPE575XA reportedly lost control of the wheels and rammed into the truck with registration number APP397YA from the rear.

The Federal Road Safety Corps and the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps both confirmed the incident but differed on the figures of the injured victims.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, said 19 people were involved in the accident out of which five died while 14 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Advertisement

The TRACE Spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said 21 persons were involved in the accident out of which 16 were injured, including a toddler, while five died.

According to the FRSC Sector Commander, the speeding bus hit the truck from the rear while the articulated vehicle was making a turning at Kara.

He said, “The bus driver was on high speed, lost control and hit the trailer at the rear

“The crash happened at a turning point, the trailer was making a turning and the bus hit the trailer at the rear.”

Umar disclosed that the injured victims have been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, and Idera Hospital, both in Sagamu.

Advertisement

He added that corpses of the victims have taken to Fakoya Mortuary in Sagamu.