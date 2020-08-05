A group of young Nigerian women seen in a viral video crying for help in Lebanon will soon be brought back home by the federal government.

The ladies have been rescued by the Nigerian mission in Lebanon and have been relocated to a more conducive apartment.

They will be part of 150 trafficked girls that will be coming home in batches.

Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria Houssam Diab disclosed the evacuation plans when the Management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, led by Secretary Sule Yakubu Bassi visited the Embassy in Abuja.

The first batch of One Hundred and Ten will leave Beirut, Lebanon on August 12 to Lagos, while the Second Batch will be returned to Abuja on the 16th.