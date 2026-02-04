At least 24 people were killed on Tuesday after armed bandits launched a deadly attack on Tafoki ward in Doma community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents said the assailants opened fire indiscriminately and set several homes and vehicles ablaze during the assault, causing widespread panic and destruction.

The attack reportedly occurred despite an earlier peace deal and surrender agreement reached between local government stakeholders and the bandits.

Details of the incident were still emerging at the time of filing this report, while security agencies were yet to issue an official statement on the casualty figure or response measures.

The latest violence underscores ongoing security challenges in parts of north-west Nigeria, where banditry and attacks on rural communities have persisted despite peace initiatives and military operations.