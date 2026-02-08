The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has donated vehicles to three chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Zamfara The Move is part of strategies to mobilize and garner support for president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC ahead of the 2027 elections Beneficiaries of the Gestu...

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has donated vehicles to three chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Zamfara

The Move is part of strategies to mobilize and garner support for president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC ahead of the 2027 elections

Beneficiaries of the Gesture includes Giggi Maradun, Sanusi Sarki Gusau abd Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe

Mr. Giggi Maradun is ab APC Chieftain from Maradun Local Government area of the state, Sanusi Sarki is a former chairman of Gusau Local Government area while Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe is a renowned Islamic cleric and a former Commissioner for Religious affairs from Talata Mafara LGA under the administration of Governor Bello Matawalle between 2019 – 2023

The Minister presented the vehicles to the benefiting politicians through his Special Adviser on Political affairs, Ibrahim Danmalikin Gidan Goga in Abuja

The beneficiaries were tasked to redouble efforts in working round the clock to ensure APC’s victory in the coming election’s

Matawalle who is the party leader in Zamfara insist that the state remains the home of the APC and the people are ever ready to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the needed support to emerge victorious, come 2027

Bello Matawalle a former Governor of Zamfara state was president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign Coordinator for the seven states of the North West Zone, a key role he played which contributed to the Victory of the APC Candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2023 polls.