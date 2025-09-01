A political support group, BTO for PBAT 2027, has declared its unwavering commitment to mobilize support across Ondo State for the continuity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu beyond 2027. The group, convened by Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi with Adewumi Folajimi serving as spokesperson, operates under t...

A political support group, BTO for PBAT 2027, has declared its unwavering commitment to mobilize support across Ondo State for the continuity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu beyond 2027.

The group, convened by Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi with Adewumi Folajimi serving as spokesperson, operates under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. It has pledged to ensure that Ondo State becomes a stronghold for President Tinubu, citing the president’s developmental strides and governance reforms as the foundation of its resolve.

Speaking on Sunday, the group emphasized that President Tinubu’s administration is steadily stabilizing the economy, tackling security challenges with renewed vigor, and laying a solid framework for long-term prosperity under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the group, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Tunji-Ojo, has been instrumental in aligning Ondo State with the president’s vision, working tirelessly to deliver on reforms and strengthen confidence in the federal government’s programs.

“Our mission is clear: to deliver Ondo State for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027,” the group said. “The president has shown that he is a leader with the courage and vision to transform Nigeria, and the results are already visible. From bold steps to strengthen the economy, to genuine actions in tackling insecurity, Nigerians can see that hope is being renewed.”

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown the capacity, courage, and vision to reposition Nigeria. His track record of leadership and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda is a testament to his enduring statesmanship. We, as a group, have resolved to deliver Ondo State for him in 2027,” the group stated.

They further noted that President Tinubu’s developmental policies are already yielding positive results, particularly in economic stabilization and security management, which are critical to national growth.

The group urged residents of Ondo State to remain steadfast in their support for the president, assuring that their collective efforts will secure a brighter future for the state and the nation at large.