The Jigawa State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria has said that the state’s over two million votes remain firmly in support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi ahead of the 2027 general elections. Speaking on recent political developments, the ALGON Secretary in Jigawa and…...

The Jigawa State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria has said that the state’s over two million votes remain firmly in support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on recent political developments, the ALGON Secretary in Jigawa and Chairman of Garki Local Government, Adamu Hudu, maintained that the All Progressives Congress remains the dominant political force in the state.

He dismissed concerns over recent political realignments, insisting that opposition movements, including the African Democratic Congress, pose no real threat to the ruling party’s structure in Jigawa.

Adamu Hudu, however, raised concerns over alleged anti-party activities within the APC.

He accused some high-profile members despite holding key positions at the federal level of undermining the party at the grassroots.

According to him, some of these individuals failed to deliver their wards during recent by-elections in Garki and Babura Federal Constituency, raising questions about their loyalty and political strength.

He warned that disciplinary action would be taken against anyone found sabotaging party efforts, stressing that unity within the APC is critical to sustaining its electoral strength.

The ALGON Secretary also alleged that some political actors are sponsoring defections to the ADC, describing the opposition party as politically weak and largely made up of defectors from the PDP and NNPP.

He insisted that the APC has not lost any significant member in Jigawa, adding that neither the ADC nor any opposition group has the capacity to challenge President Tinubu or Governor Umar Namadi at the polling units.

On governance, he expressed confidence in the Tinubu administration, citing ongoing efforts in agriculture, infrastructure, and water supply as key achievements impacting citizens.