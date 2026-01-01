As Nigerians usher in the New Year, Dr Betta Edu, has described 2026 as a defining turning point,a year poised to unlock new opportunities, deepen national unity, and deliver audacious restoration for all citizens. In her New Year message, Dr Edu called on Nigerians to embrace renewed hope, shared r...

As Nigerians usher in the New Year, Dr Betta Edu, has described 2026 as a defining turning point,a year poised to unlock new opportunities, deepen national unity, and deliver audacious restoration for all citizens.

In her New Year message, Dr Edu called on Nigerians to embrace renewed hope, shared responsibility, and unwavering commitment to nation-building, noting that the challenges of the past have laid the foundation for a stronger and more resilient future.

“The year 2026 presents us with a fresh opportunity to consolidate progress, strengthen our institutions, and place people at the heart of governance.

Together, we can transform our diversity into strength and our aspirations into tangible outcomes,” she said.

Dr Edu emphasized the importance of inclusive growth, social protection for Nigerians, youth empowerment, women’s participation, and poverty eradication, stressing that sustainable development must be people-driven and community-focused.

She reaffirmed her belief in President Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda and Nigeria’s capacity to rise, urging public servants, private sector leaders, civil society, and citizens to work collaboratively to drive innovation, create jobs, and improve service delivery across sectors.

“Prosperity is most meaningful when it is shared. In 2026, i urged all citizens to join Mr President to recommit to compassion, integrity, and unity of purpose-values that will ensure no one is left behind,” Betta Edu added.

She concluded by wishing Nigerians a peaceful, productive, and prosperous New Year, expressing confidence that 2026 will mark a season of renewed trust, collective action, and measurable progress.