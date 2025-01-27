President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit, scheduled for January 27-28, 2025.

The summit, hosted by the Tanzanian government in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank, aims to accelerate energy access across Africa.

President Tinubu will join other African leaders, private sector leaders, development partners, and civil society groups to strategize on addressing Africa’s energy challenges.

Discussions will focus on accelerating energy access in underserved regions, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and mobilizing private sector investment.

The summit will feature the presentation of national energy strategies, known as compacts, by participating countries, including Nigeria. These strategies will outline each country’s approach to achieving universal energy access within the next five years.

Heads of States will endorse the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, a comprehensive roadmap to accelerate Africa’s progress towards the Mission 300 objectives on the Second day of the summit.

President Tinubu will deliver a national statement reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal access to energy and its leadership role in Africa’s energy sector during the summit.