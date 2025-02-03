President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signs The Federal University of Environmental Technology, Tai (Ogoniland) Establishment bill into law at the State House.

He is flanked by Senator Mpigi Barinada (Senator representing Ogoniland in The Senate), the National Security Adviser @NuhuRibadu, Minister of Education and other top Government officials.

The signing of the Bill establishing the University into Law was announced by his aide on Digital Media Olusegun Dada on his verified X formerly Twitter handle @DOlusegun.

The establishment of the institution is part of promises he made to the Ogoni people through the course of the 2023 campaign to address all wrongs against them.