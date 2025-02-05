President Bola Tinubu has increased the proposed total budget size for 2025 from N49.7trillion that was presented to the joint session of the National Assembly in December 2024 to N54.2trillion.

President Tinubu communicated the proposed increase in the budget size through a letter sent to the Senate .

The President in the letter read during plenary by the President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio , says the increase was derived from N1.4trilliion additional revenues made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS ) , N1.2trillion made by the Nigeria Customs Service , N1.8trilliion generated by some other Government Owned Agencies .

The Senate Commended the President for his efforts in updating the National Assembly of the new development, acknowledging that his immense respect for the legislative arm of government.

The President of the Senate consequently directed the request to the Senate Committee on Appropriations for expeditious consideration and declared that the budget consideration , would be concluded and passed before the end of this month.