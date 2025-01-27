The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has confirmed an explosive incident that occurred early Sunday morning, January 26, 2025, at Sabon Pegi in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The explosion, which happened around 7:30 am, was caused by a Nakiya explosive stored in a rented apartment by a local artisan miner, identified as Yushehu. Reports indicate that Yushehu rented the apartment, located behind the central mosque of Sabon Pegi, for his workers, although he resides in New Bussa.

Three lives were lost in the explosion, including a boy, a man, and a woman. Several others sustained injuries, while over 40 houses, vehicles, and other properties were damaged.

NSEMA officials from Mashegu and Borgu Local Government Areas swiftly mobilized rescue operations and are still on the scene conducting a comprehensive assessment of the incident’s impact.

Efforts are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage and to provide support to affected residents