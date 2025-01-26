The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued the Federal Government and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) over the recent 50% increase in telecom tariffs, describing the hike as “arbitrary, unconstitutional, unlawful, and unreasonable.”

The NCC had approved the hike, raising the cost of a one-minute call from N11 to N16.5, 1GB of data from N287.5 to N431.25, and SMS charges from N4 to N6, sparking widespread criticism across the country.

The case against the Federal Government and the Nigerian Communications Commission was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, January 19, 2025,

SERAP is asking the court to declare the approved increase a violation of citizens’ constitutional rights, particularly the rights to freedom of expression and access to information.

The organisation, represented by its lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), is also seeking an interim injunction to prevent the implementation of the tariff hike.

According to SERAP, “Access to communication is not a luxury; it is a fundamental right.

The government and NCC according to SERAP have a duty to ensure telecommunication services remain affordable, especially for millions of Nigerians living in poverty.”

SERAP argued that the NCC failed to follow due process, cited that the increase violated legal provisions on consumer rights and international standards on access to communication.

No date has been set for the hearing, but the outcome of the case could have significant implications for the regulation of telecom services in Nigeria.