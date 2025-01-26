An advocacy and non- governmental organisation, Citizens Network for Peace and Development, has rejected the State governors Value Added Tax proposed sharing formular.

Addressing newsmen in the nation’s capital, the group says the proposition allocates Fifty percent equity, thirty percent based on derivation and twenty percent based on population,

which is unacceptable.

The Federal Government’s idea of the Tax Reform Bills, is meant to provide an opportunity for a fairer wealth redistribution of wealth, allowing government to prioritise the welfare of the under privileged.

Citizens Network for Peace and Development, an advocacy organisation, says the beauty of the tax reform Bill lies in making richer individuals and entities contribute more.

State governors recently adopted certain parts of the Bill and made amendments to some aspects.

They are calling on the national assembly to uphold the pro- poor agenda and prioritise the interest of the common man and allow law making process prevail on the Bill.