The Minister of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, is currently meeting with representatives of telecommunications companies to discuss pressures to increase telecom tariffs in the country.

Reports from the headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja says the representatives of major telecom companies such as MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Globacom, 9Mobile, and others were attending the meeting.

It was learnt that the meeting, which started in the morning, featured major stakeholders and government regulatory bodies like the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The Telcos have recently urged the federal government to approve the increase in tariffs, which is, which is in line with current realities,, fuelled by the removal of the petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira.

However, the government insisted, through the Nigerian Communications Commission, that the Telcos still have options to explore based on the 2013 tariff price floor currently in operation.