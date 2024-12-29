The Tirimi of Iperindo, Oba Isaiah Ogunleye, has called on both state and federal governments to allocate revenue generated from mining companies operating in the area toward repairing the deplorable roads in Iperindo and its neighboring towns.

Iperindo, located in the Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun State, boasts significant deposits of mineral resources, including gold.

These valuable deposits are estimated to be worth five billion US dollars.

However, despite this wealth beneath the surface, the community faces numerous challenges that hinder its development.

The annual celebration of Iperindo Day serves as a platform for reflecting on the progress achieved in the community over the past year.

The Tirimi of Iperindo, Oba Isaiah Ogunleye, seized the opportunity to call for improved infrastructure in the community.

Officials from the National Orientation Agency also took the opportunity to enlighten residents on ongoing reforms by the Federal Government, led by the President.

The event marks the third edition of the annual gathering of sons and daughters of the community.