The Ondo local government elections kicked off early at several polling units on Saturday.

Voting is currently going on across the 203 wards in the state.

Polling is orderly and peaceful in many units, although voter turnout is low.

Low turnout of voters has continued to characterise the conduct of the Ondo state local government elections.

TVC news crew visited some polling units in Akure, the state capital where the turnout was low.

At ward 10 units 5, Oja Odo, a Chairmanship candidate, Gbenga Fasua described the turnout as impressive.

He commended the state resident electoral commission for conducting the elections peaceful.