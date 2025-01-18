Governor of Ondo state, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has participated in the local government election in the state, describing the polls as a step towards enhancing grassroots development.

The governor, who voted on Saturday, emphasised his administration’s commitment to running the state’s local government system effectively and in accordance with the rules of the law.

Governor Aiyedatiwa cast his vote at Polling Unit 5, Ugbo Ward 4, in Ilaje Local Government Area, commending the electoral process.

Speaking with journalists after casting his ballot, the Governor commended the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) for the seamless conduct of the poll.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also thanked the people of the State for participating in the election.