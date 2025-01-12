The Director General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Captain Alex Badeh Jr., has commended the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for his commitment to reducing transport accidents through infrastructure development.

Capt. Badeh made this remark during a courtesy visit to the governor aimed at strengthening ties and exploring collaborations to enhance transport safety and accident prevention in the state.

The DG highlighted NSIB’s dedication to improving safety through incident investigations and proactive recommendations, emphasizing the importance of working with state governments to promote a culture of safety.

In response, Governor Makinde praised NSIB’s efforts in enhancing transport safety and expressed interest in leveraging the bureau’s expertise to improve safety standards in Oyo State. He stressed the need for partnerships between federal agencies and state governments to ensure lasting progress.

Advertisement

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advancing safety initiatives and public awareness campaigns to benefit Oyo State and beyond.