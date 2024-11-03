Anthony Asuquo, President of Tony International Gymnastics TIG , has praised the appointment of Alhaji Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

According to Asuquo, Dikko’s experience as Nigeria Football Federation Second Vice President, FIFA committee member, and CAF committee member, makes him ideal for the job and will bring valuable experience to the role.

While congratulating the former League Management Company Chairman, Asuquo, who worked with late Deji Tinubu on grassroot development program at the Lagos State Sports Council where he acted as the captain for the 2006 Gateway Games, described Dikko’s appointment as a very good one and a welcome development” for Nigerian sports.

“Alhaji Shehu Dikko has built his pedigree through various organizations, including the League Management Company (LMC), which grew under his leadership”.

“He is a grassroot man who is always available to support sports development and his regular appearances on the media discussing sports development demonstrates his commitment to the sector”.

The former Technical Director of Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, Asuquo, also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment, describing it as a round peg in a round hole.

“ I think we have stayed for so long waiting to have a sports oriented person leading the sports sector in Nigeria and I think president Tinubu is commendable for the appointment of SHEHU Dikko”.

“ On behalf of TIG family, I want to congratulate Alhaji Dikko and we believe that his leadership will elevate Nigerian gymnastics and sports at large”.

Shehu Dikko was appointed as the chairman of the National Sports Commission which replaced the Federal Ministry of Sports Development.