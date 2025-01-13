The Oyo State Government has filed another 18-count criminal charges against the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Silekunola, alongside popular radio proprietor Oriyomi Hamzat and the Principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Abdulahi Fasasi.

This is following the tragic stampede incident that happened at a children’s funfair event that claimed the lives of 35 children.

The case, which was filed on Friday, January 10, 2025, at the State High Court, is marked with charge number I/05C/2025.

The suspects were accused of offences including conspiracy to commit murder, manslaughter, criminal negligence, and other related charges.

The accused have been charged for failing to provide adequate security, crowd control mechanisms, and medical facilities during the ill-fated funfair event held at the Islamic High School.

Their alleged negligence led to a stampede, resulting in the deaths of 35 children, with 14 victims identified in court documents.

The prosecutor accused the defendants of conspiring to commit acts of criminal negligence, contrary to Section 517 of the Criminal Code, CAP 38, Vol II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

According to the charge, the trio, “Did negligently omit to provide adequate security, crowd control mechanisms, and medical facilities, resulting in the death of Musiliu Sofiat, aged 8, and 34 other children.”

The suspects were remanded at the Agodi correctional centre in Ibadan last year December by a magistrate court sitting in the Oyo state capital.

Counsels to the accused have since filed an application for their bail which the ruling is expected to be heard by tomorrow the 13th of January 2025.

With this fresh charges, chances are high that the suspects may return to detention after granting them bail for the previous charges.

