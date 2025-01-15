The 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal Week has commenced in Kebbi State, with Sergeant Garba Hassan, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, leading the charge to remember fallen heroes.The week-long event aims to honor the sacrifices of Nigeria’s armed forces and raise funds for the welfare of their families.

The emblem, which is a symbol of remembrance and appreciation, is sold to raise funds for the Nigerian Legion, an organization that cares for the welfare of veterans and their families.

This year’s emblem appeal week is particularly significant, as it marks a crucial step towards recognizing the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes.

During the launch of the emblem appeal week, Governor Nasir Idris made a generous donation of N50 million to support the Nigerian Legion’s activities. Additionally, ₦2 million by the deputy governor, making a total of over 80 million naira donations to support widows and the running of the association’s state chapter.

The governor’s donation is a testament to his commitment to supporting the families of Nigeria’s armed forces.

As part of the launch, emblems were decorated on Governor Nasir Idris, the Deputy Governor, and the Speaker. The governor, while launching the emblem, described the annual event as a significant part of honoring the sacrifices of Nigeria’s heroes. He emphasized that their bravery would never be forgotten and that their commitment had contributed to building a peaceful and prosperous society.

Governor Idris added that as the nation builds a society, the sacrifices of its heroes should not be forgotten. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the bravery and commitment of Nigeria’s armed forces, stating that their actions have paved the way for a better future. The governor’s remarks were a poignant reminder of the importance of honoring Nigeria’s fallen heroes.