Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has commiserated with the people of Gwandu on the death of Mallam Umaru Hassan, Sarkin Mallamam Garin Gwandu.

Aged, 99, the revered Islamic Clericvfied on Sunday after a protracted illness.

During a condolence visit to the eldest son, Sanusi Umar, Director, Finance, Federal Airports Aviation Authority, in Gwandu on Monday, Governor Nasir Idris, expressed deep sympathy to the family on the demise of the Religious Leader.

Governor Nasir prayed to Allah to grant him mercy and admit him into Ajannatul Firdausi.

In response, Alhaji Sanusi Umar thanked the governor for his condolence visit in person to the family house in Gwandu, and his compassion to the people of the area, praying ALLAH to reward him abundantly.

Mallam Umaru Hassan is survived by one wife, eleven children and many grandchildren.

Among his children are a retired staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, Mallam Faruq Umar and the Director of Finance, FAAN, Sanusi Umar.