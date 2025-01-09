Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has promised to increase the number of teachers in the state through Ogun Teach initiative, which is currently pegged at 4,000 to 6,000 interns.

The move, he said, is to ensure that the gap in the student-to-teacher ratio in the state is closed.

The Governor made this known in Abeokuta when he received the management team of Teach For All and the Teach For Nigeria program.

He said his administration, in line with current realities, has increased the wages of the Ogun Teach interns in the state to N80,000.