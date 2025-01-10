Mozambique’s opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane, has returned home after fleeing in the days following a highly contested October election that ignited rallies in which scores of demonstrators were slain.

Mondlane claims the October 9 poll was rigged and has urged his supporters to march to the streets across the 35-million-strong southern African nation.

A large riot police presence was noticed in the areas surrounding the city Maputo’s international airport, as crowds gathered to greet Mondlane.

According to reports, tear gas was thrown at crowds in the area, and snipers were stationed on buildings surrounding the air base.

Protests have lasted irregularly for almost two months, and Mondlane’s return may add gasoline to the flames.

According to the civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide, at least 278 people have died in protests since mid-October, when the election commission published the results that extended the incumbent Frelimo party’s half-century in power.

Frelimo has dominated Mozambique since the end of the battle against Portuguese colonialism in 1975, clinging to power through a 15-year civil conflict that killed a million people before a 1992 truce.

Last year’s unrest harmed companies and hindered border access with South Africa, while other residents fled to neighboring Malawi and Eswatini during the conflict.

In December, Mozambique’s top court validated the ruling party Frelimo’s election victory, despite various claims from observers that it was not free and fair, sparking a new round of protests.

Daniel Chapo, Mozambique’s newly elected president, is set to be sworn in next week, which might spark another political crisis.

Chapo and Frelimo dispute allegations of electoral fraud.

