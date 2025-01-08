France cautioned the United States on Wednesday not to jeopardise European Union sovereignty after President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military intervention to take control of Greenland.

The European Union would not tolerate threats to its borders, France’s foreign minister warned, as tensions grew over Trump’s remarks regarding the Arctic area, which is an independent part of EU member Denmark.

“There is obviously no question that the European Union would let other nations of the world attack its sovereign borders, whoever they are,” Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.

Trump first expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory of EU member Denmark, in 2019 when he cancelled a trip to Copenhagen after Denmark’s prime minister dismissed the idea of its purchase as “absurd”.

Trump’s most recent comments came during a press conference where he was asked whether he would commit to avoiding economic or military action to acquire Greenland and the Panama Canal.

“No, I can’t assure you on either of those two. But I can say this, we need them for economic security,” Trump said.

He later took to his platform, Truth Social, to elaborate on his intentions.

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if and when it becomes part of our nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN,” Trump posted.

While expressing concern over Trump’s comments, Barrot downplayed the likelihood of actual conflict.

“If you’re asking me whether I think the United States will invade Greenland, my answer is no. But have we entered into a period of time when it is survival of the fittest? Then my answer is yes,” he said.

Denmark has reiterated that Greenland, which has been part of its kingdom for more than 600 years, is not for sale.

“I don’t think it’s a good way forward to fight each other with financial means when we are close allies and partners,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

While she welcomed US interest in the Arctic, Frederiksen stressed it must be “done in a way that is respectful of the Greenlandic people”.

Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede, who has called for eventual independence from Denmark, also rejected the idea of joining the US.