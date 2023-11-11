Global leaders gathered Paris, France on Friday for the opening of the sixth edition of the Annual Paris Peace Forum.

The two-day event aims to tackle a wide range of global challenges from climate change and climate finance, to migration, cybersecurity, and carbon market reform.

In addition to world leaders, delegates include politicians, academics, experts, and international organisations, including many from Africa.

They will hold panel discussions over the next two days on a large variety of topics, including 60 projects and initiatives.

The forum takes place against the backdrop of increased geopolitical tensions and conflict.

Heads of state and foreign ministers on Thursday, discussed ways of improving humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as the war between Palestinian militant group, Hamas, and Israel continues.

It also comes less than a month ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28.