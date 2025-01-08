The Minister Of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, says the Federal Government is working with all stakeholders on the sustainability of the TYelecommunications sector.

Mr Tijani who spoke exclusively to TVC News flagship Business Programme, Business Nigeria with Tolulope Ogunjobi said the Telecommunications sector is a vital part of the nation’s Economy.

He said the Telecommunications sector in Nigeria is probably the first in terms of many metrics of performance.

He added that the deficit in infrastructure supporting the sector is what needs to be addressed to ensure the sustainability of the sector.

He said his ministry is working on the mandate of President Tinubu to ensure the growth of the Sector.

According to him the Federal government will work with all stakeholders to ensure that the appropriate infrastructure is put in place especially where the private sector will not go.

Going further, he said the President and the Federal Executive Council has approved the investment of $2 Billion to build an internet and telecommunications backbone for the Country.

