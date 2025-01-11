The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other dignitries to pray for fallen heroes at the Central Mosque in Abuja.

The special prayers is part of activities to commemorate the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event marked every January 15th to honour the sacrifices of the country’s fallen heroes and also to seek Allah’s protection and guidance for the serving and families of those that lost their lives while in active service protecting their fatherland

A press statement signed by Ahmad Dan-Wudil, the Personal Assistant on Media to the Minister of State for Defence, says the occasion symbolises the nation’s gratitude to its security operatives who paid the supreme price in the line of duty

Special prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of fallen heroes, the safety and success of serving personnel and the continued progress and stability of the nation.

The event was attended by members of the Federal Executive Council, members of the National Assembly, senior military officers, and paramilitary officers.

As Nigeria prepares for the wreath-laying ceremony and other activities to mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day on January 15, the Honourable Minister of State for Defence has called on all Nigerians to reflect on the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and support efforts to build a peaceful and secured nation.