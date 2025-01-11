Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah has signed Land Use Regulation 2025 and Executive Order No. 1, 2025, designating some areas in the state as urban areas.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mbah emphasised that the executive other confer Urban status to communities and local government captured on the order regulations

Governor Mbah promised that there would be adequate public enlightenment on the processes of land transactions under the new Order, Land Use Regulation, and the Enugu Geographic Information Service.

By the provisions of the Executive Order, entitled “Enugu State Designation of Land as Urban Areas,” the entire Enugu East, Enugu North, and Enugu South Local Government Areas have been designated urban areas.

Likewise, the entire Udi LGA, Nkanu West LGA, Nkanu East LGA, and Nsukka LGA have been designated as urban areas.

In the same vein, parts of some LGAs have been designated urban areas. Consequently, Ndeabor Urban Area measuring 10km radius and Oduma Urban Area, measuring 20km radius both in Aninri LGA; Agwu Town measuring 25km radius, Ihe, Agbogugu, Mgbowo, Isu-Awa, Mmaku, Ituku, and Owelli-Court; Aguobuowa and Oghe in Ezeagu LGA; Ogbede, Ukehe, and Aku in Igbo-Etiti; Enugu Ezike in Igbo Eze North LGA; Ibagwa Aka in Igbo Eze South LGA; and Ikem and Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area have been so designated

The Executive Order equally designated urban areas Oji-River, Ugwuoba, and Inyi in Oji-River LGA; Obollo-Afor and Orba in Udenu LGA; Umulokpa and Adani in Uzo-Uwani LGA.