Shell Nigeria is highlighting its role in the country’s economic development at the 2025 International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), which began on Monday.

The 43rd edition of the conference also marks NAPE’s 50th anniversary since its founding in 1975.

Themed “Revitalising the Nigerian Petroleum Exploration and Production Strategies for Energy Security and Sustainable Development,” the event gathers industry leaders to explore strategies for sustainable growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Marno de Jong, Executive Vice President Nigeria and Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, said the exhibition reflects the company’s long-standing contributions.

“Shell has powered progress in Nigeria for over 60 years through our businesses and social investments. The Final Investment Decisions on the Bonga North and HI projects underscore our commitment to the country’s development. Our exhibition tells this story of progress and partnership,” he stated.

The Shell stand drew several high-profile visitors, including Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, and Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony.

While also speaking at the event, Governor Aiyedatiwa called for homegrown solutions to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products and lower fuel costs for domestic consumption.

He emphasised that the oil and gas sector has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s revenue for over seven decades, funding capital projects and national infrastructure.

The governor highlighted the importance of a balanced energy mix, including renewable sources, as the nation seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil. He noted that Ondo State ranks fifth among hydrocarbon-producing states, with an output of around 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The state also hosts the largest deposit of bitumen in Nigeria and the second-largest in the world, which remains largely untapped.

Aiyedatiwa further recalled that his administration signed a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement in July 2025 with Backbone Infrastructure Limited and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to establish a 500,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Ilaje Local Government Area.

The project is expected to boost domestic refining capacity, create jobs, and support the Federal Government’s drive for energy sufficiency.

At the Shell exhibition, Abidemi Belgore, Senior Production Geoscientist & Subsurface Integrator, guided guests through displays highlighting Shell’s deep-water production, domestic gas distribution, and initiatives empowering local businesses through renewable energy and other power solutions.

“We’re pleased that our presentations have been well received by visitors,” Belgore said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also praised NAPE for building a strong community of explorationists and geoscientists advancing innovation in the energy sector. He congratulated the incoming NAPE President, Mrs. Olajumoke Ajayi, an indigene of Ondo State, wishing her a successful and impactful tenure.