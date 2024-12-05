The management of the Murtala Muhammed Airport says the airport is prepared for crash emergencies at both Local and international wing.

At a mock preparation for crash situation at the Airport on Thursday, they displayed what it is like to be proactive.

“Crash happens at exactly 10:45am and emergency responders including the State Fire Service, Medical Personnel, Security and Protocol officers moves to scene to evacuate Victims.

“The Victims numbering 17 were brought in via the Airport Ambulances to the Resuscitation Center with varying degrees of Injuries to administer the basic First aid Treatment to ensure stability before being taken out for further Medical attention in a Facility”

