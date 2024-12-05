The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will receive an honorary doctorate award at the 48th convocation ceremony of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Simeon Bamire, stated that the recognition underscores the First Lady’s commitment to academic development.

Addressing journalists, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted that the First Lady is widely recognized for her dedication to mentoring and rehabilitating the less privileged in society.

According to him, “The Spelling Bee Grant Scheme, Petty Traders’ Empowerment Scheme, Elderly Citizens Assistance Scheme, Youth Employment and Skills Acquisition Scheme, among several others, are part of the initiatives sponsored by the First Lady.

“She has been sponsoring five prizes in the Faculty of Education at the University to date, with each prize recently increased to ₦50 million.

“She also recently donated a significant sum to upgrade the university’s campus environment, with a promise to do even more.”

A total of 7,368 students will graduate, with over 200 earning first-class honors.

The convocation will take place from Thursday, 12th December, to Saturday, 14th December 2024.

