President Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after attending the Bi-National conference where Nigeria and South Africa fully operationalised the Joint Ministerial Advisory Council on Industry, Trade, and Investment to enhance economic cooperation between the two leading African economies.

The two countries also agreed to urgently finalise the five-year-old Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Early Warning Mechanism, which monitors threats of violence, acts of criminality, and reprisals involving nationals of both countries.

The decision was revealed on in a communiqué released at the end of the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape town.

President Bola Tinubu and President Cyril Ramaphosa co-chaired the meeting.

In the wake of the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, both countries agreed to establish an Early Warning Mechanism to prevent such attacks.

Before the 11th BNC meeting, both parties agreed to harmonise all contentious areas, conclude, and present during the 11th session of the BNC.

The joint communique, read by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, said the two leaders underscored the urgent need to finalise the MoU.

