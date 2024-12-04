Troops of the Joint taskforce in Imo State have again dislodged the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra, terrorizing Aku community in Okigwe local government area of Imo State.

The general area has been under siege by a suspected IPOB Leader named Ifeanyi Okorienta alias gentle for years unleashing mayhem to unsuspecting members of the public.

Aku community has been deserted by residents following the activities of “Gentle” who has his terrorist camp in the area, unleashing mayhem to the people.

Schools and worship centres have been destroyed by the suspect and his gang members while residential buildings have been over grown with weeds.

Over the last two days, there has been intense air and land attack of the stronghold of the criminal elements, a suspected member of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra.

The joint Task force afterwards succeeded in clearing and liberating Aku community which borders Abia State where the criminals have been using to kidnap and launch attacks on residents and security operatives.

Following this pathway with security Operatives is a location where the criminals buried some of their victims in shallow graves. The commander 34 artillery brigade Obinze Owerri, said they are determined to rid the general area of insecurity.

The joint security carrying out the operation is assuring the people of the area of their safety during the Festive period and expressed commitment on continuous surveillance of the general area clampdown on the remnants of the renegades.

