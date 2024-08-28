Minister Of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, says President Bola Tinubu will soon send a bill seeking to protect whistleblowers to the national assembly for its consideration and passage.

Mr Edun who disclosed this while speaking at an event in Abuja said citizens who want to do the right thing by exposing corruption should be protected.

A whistleblower policy was introduced by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016, but attempts to enact a legislative framework have failed repeatedly.

The coordinating minister of the economy said Nigerians should support the federal government in putting in place policy that would engender transparency.

The eighth senate led by Bukola Saraki introduced a whistleblower bill, but the whistleblower bill got stuck at the second reading in the house of representatives and did not make it through to a third reading by the time that assembly wound down.

In 2019, under the senate led by Ahmad Lawan, the Whistleblower and Witness Bills were consolidated and reintroduced as one single legislation.

However, Benjamin Uwajumogu, senator representing Imo north and sponsor of the bill, died a month after he reintroduced it.

After his demise, nothing has been heard about the bill.

In December 2022, the federal executive council (FEC) approved a new whistleblowing bill to be sent to the national assembly for consideration and subsequent passage.

The senate reintroduced the bill in November 2023.

Not much has been heard about the bill sponsored by Opeyemi Bamidele, majority leader of the senate.