President Bola Tinubu has signed the bill establishing the National Centre For The Control Of Small Arms to strengthen Nigeria’s bid to curb the proliferation of illegal arms.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed the president’s approval at a workshop on gender mainstreaming in preventing the spread of small arms in Abuja.

The NSA, who was represented by the Director of External Affairs, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Ibrahim Babani, said the law will empower the centre to take more decisive steps against illegal weapons.

He said the president’s assent to the bill was a major milestone in the government’s commitment to stopping the proliferation of illegal arms.

Advertisement

According to him, the legislative backing will strengthen the centre’s mandate and paves the way for more coordinated, decisive action.

The NSA also emphasised the need for gender mainstreaming in preventing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country.

He said that the workshop was anchored in key international frameworks, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.

According to him, the resolution emphasises the critical need to protect women from the impacts of conflict while also ensuring their full participation in peacebuilding and security initiatives.

Advertisement

Ribadu commended the centre for their efforts towards addressing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.