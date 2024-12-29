The Federal Government has expressed confidence that mechanisms are in place to ensure that the Premium Motor Spirit is available to all and at deregulated prices across the nation.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri made this assertion during an unannounced visit to various fuel stations in Yenagoa.

It is barely two weeks since the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd announced a reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly referred to as Petrol, across the nation.

Accompanied by officials from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, a thorough examination was conducted using a precisely calibrated seraphine can to assess the quality of petrol sold and the corresponding prices at different stations.

Though the price variations among the stations visited were not significantly pronounced, the Minister remains confident that this aligns perfectly with the Federal Government’s commitment to the deregulation of the oil sector.



