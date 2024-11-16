The Enugu State Police command has arrested two suspects involved in the killing of the Chairman of Ogbete Main Market Traders’ Association, OMMATA, Steven Aniagu.

The suspects were paraded at the State Police Command Headquarters, Enugu.

The killing of Steven Aniagu, Chairman Amalgamated Traders Associated, Ogbete Main Market, along Amechi road, In Enugu South Council Area of Enugu state was reported on the evening of September 14th.

The incident threw the State into mourning, with a marching order from the State Governor Peter Mbah, directing the Security agencies to ensure the criminals who perpetrated the attack are apprehended.

In response to the incident, the police have arrested and paraded two criminal suspects.

The command Spokespersons provided an account that the apprehension of the suspects were through coordinated efforts between police detectives and operatives of anti kidnapping squad of the command.

The command revealed that the suspects provided detailed accounts of how they killed the market chairman.

The suspects also confessed to have committed several other crimes, stating that their criminal camp was in a forest at Mmaku in Awgu LGA.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has reaffirmed the commitment of the Enugu State Police Command to apprehend all individuals connected to these crimes.