The National Assembly Service Commission has appointed Atiku Ibrahim as the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

The Commission says the appointment takes effect from 2nd February 2025.

Chairman of the Commission, Ahmed Amshi, says the appointment is in recognition of Mr. Ibrahim’s hard work and administrative competence.

He urges the Deputy Clerk designate to continue to uphold the confidence reposed in him.

