The Federal Government says it has trained over 120 women and youths on modern poultry, farming and live stock production in Eight local government areas of Taraba State.

The training is sponsored by Small and medium enterprises development agency of Nigeria

In 2020, the unemployment rate in Taraba State was 39.4%, however, various policies put in place by the Federal and State governments have brought down the rate to about 1.9% as at november 2024.

To sustain the low level of unemployment in the State, Small and medium enterprises development agency of Nigeria is partnering the All Progressive congress Deputy National Women leader in training some women and Youth on small scale business.

Speaking at the end of a five-day training of on modern poultry,livestock production, the director general of SMEDAN, Chase Udi, calls on the beneficiaries to use the skills acquired to better their lives.

These excited Beneficiaries say, their lives are about to witness a positive turnaround.

The APC Deputy National Women Leader Hajiya zainab calls on the beneficiaries to use the knowledge they acquired during the training to impact the society.

The organiser explains that the beneficiaries would be given stater packs to kick of their farming business in line with President Tinubu’s agenda towards the food security.

