The Lagos State Taskforce has raided 31 Road, part of Okunola road, Wole Omooso, Blessjar, Idoan at the Gowon Estate area of Lagos.Seventeen persons suspected to be engaging in various criminal activities were also arrested.

This is contained in a press statement by its

Director, Press & Public Affairs Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.

During the operation, Taskforce officers uncovered a disturbing cache of illicit substances, including Colorado, Indian hemp, narcotic drugs, and other controlled substances including counterfeit currency.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ridding the state of criminal elements endangering the peace and serenity of the citizenry.

He said the operation reflects the agency’s zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities that threaten the peace and security of communities.

