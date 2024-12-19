The U.K. has pledged to send a £225 million ($286 million) aid package with military equipment to Ukraine.

The new aid package also included an offer that British troops would train Ukrainian soldiers.

The action came on Thursday, following a visit to Kiev by UK Defence Secretary John Healey on Wednesday, where he met with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov and promised to increase British support for Ukraine by 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide more aid to Ukraine and enforce sanctions on Russia in posts on X.

Advertisement

The latest package will include £92 million in equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s navy, such as small boats, reconnaissance drones, and unmanned surface vessels, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Advertisement

The package also includes £26 million ($32.7 million), which will be for providing support and spare parts for systems already in Kyiv, and £39 million ($49 million) for more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems, respirators, and equipment for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

This new aid package swiftly followed Starmer’s call to continue providing aid to Ukraine and come up with a defense pact for Europe.

The U.K. prime minister emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine amid concerns that Trump will cease providing military aid to Kyiv after his inauguration.

The U.K. has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the war began in 2022, and as of November, it has given Kyiv a total of £12.8 billion, comprising £7.8 billion in military support and £5 billion in nonmilitary support.

Advertisement

The U.K. has pledged to send a £225 million ($286 million) aid package with military equipment to Ukraine.

The new aid package also included an offer that British troops would train Ukrainian soldiers.

The action came on Thursday, following a visit to Kiev by UK Defence Secretary John Healey on Wednesday, where he met with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov and promised to increase British support for Ukraine by 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide more aid to Ukraine and enforce sanctions on Russia in posts on X.

Advertisement

The latest package will include £92 million in equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s navy, such as small boats, reconnaissance drones, and unmanned surface vessels, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Advertisement

The package also includes £26 million ($32.7 million), which will be for providing support and spare parts for systems already in Kyiv, and £39 million ($49 million) for more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems, respirators, and equipment for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

This new aid package swiftly followed Starmer’s call to continue providing aid to Ukraine and come up with a defense pact for Europe.

The U.K. prime minister emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine amid concerns that Trump will cease providing military aid to Kyiv after his inauguration.

The U.K. has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the war began in 2022, and as of November, it has given Kyiv a total of £12.8 billion, comprising £7.8 billion in military support and £5 billion in nonmilitary support.

Advertisement

The U.K. has pledged to send a £225 million ($286 million) aid package with military equipment to Ukraine.

The new aid package also included an offer that British troops would train Ukrainian soldiers.

The action came on Thursday, following a visit to Kiev by UK Defence Secretary John Healey on Wednesday, where he met with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov and promised to increase British support for Ukraine by 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide more aid to Ukraine and enforce sanctions on Russia in posts on X.

Advertisement

The latest package will include £92 million in equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s navy, such as small boats, reconnaissance drones, and unmanned surface vessels, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Advertisement

The package also includes £26 million ($32.7 million), which will be for providing support and spare parts for systems already in Kyiv, and £39 million ($49 million) for more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems, respirators, and equipment for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

This new aid package swiftly followed Starmer’s call to continue providing aid to Ukraine and come up with a defense pact for Europe.

The U.K. prime minister emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine amid concerns that Trump will cease providing military aid to Kyiv after his inauguration.

The U.K. has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the war began in 2022, and as of November, it has given Kyiv a total of £12.8 billion, comprising £7.8 billion in military support and £5 billion in nonmilitary support.

Advertisement

The U.K. has pledged to send a £225 million ($286 million) aid package with military equipment to Ukraine.

The new aid package also included an offer that British troops would train Ukrainian soldiers.

The action came on Thursday, following a visit to Kiev by UK Defence Secretary John Healey on Wednesday, where he met with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov and promised to increase British support for Ukraine by 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide more aid to Ukraine and enforce sanctions on Russia in posts on X.

Advertisement

The latest package will include £92 million in equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s navy, such as small boats, reconnaissance drones, and unmanned surface vessels, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Advertisement

The package also includes £26 million ($32.7 million), which will be for providing support and spare parts for systems already in Kyiv, and £39 million ($49 million) for more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems, respirators, and equipment for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

This new aid package swiftly followed Starmer’s call to continue providing aid to Ukraine and come up with a defense pact for Europe.

The U.K. prime minister emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine amid concerns that Trump will cease providing military aid to Kyiv after his inauguration.

The U.K. has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the war began in 2022, and as of November, it has given Kyiv a total of £12.8 billion, comprising £7.8 billion in military support and £5 billion in nonmilitary support.

Advertisement

The U.K. has pledged to send a £225 million ($286 million) aid package with military equipment to Ukraine.

The new aid package also included an offer that British troops would train Ukrainian soldiers.

The action came on Thursday, following a visit to Kiev by UK Defence Secretary John Healey on Wednesday, where he met with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov and promised to increase British support for Ukraine by 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide more aid to Ukraine and enforce sanctions on Russia in posts on X.

Advertisement

The latest package will include £92 million in equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s navy, such as small boats, reconnaissance drones, and unmanned surface vessels, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Advertisement

The package also includes £26 million ($32.7 million), which will be for providing support and spare parts for systems already in Kyiv, and £39 million ($49 million) for more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems, respirators, and equipment for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

This new aid package swiftly followed Starmer’s call to continue providing aid to Ukraine and come up with a defense pact for Europe.

The U.K. prime minister emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine amid concerns that Trump will cease providing military aid to Kyiv after his inauguration.

The U.K. has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the war began in 2022, and as of November, it has given Kyiv a total of £12.8 billion, comprising £7.8 billion in military support and £5 billion in nonmilitary support.

Advertisement

The U.K. has pledged to send a £225 million ($286 million) aid package with military equipment to Ukraine.

The new aid package also included an offer that British troops would train Ukrainian soldiers.

The action came on Thursday, following a visit to Kiev by UK Defence Secretary John Healey on Wednesday, where he met with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov and promised to increase British support for Ukraine by 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide more aid to Ukraine and enforce sanctions on Russia in posts on X.

Advertisement

The latest package will include £92 million in equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s navy, such as small boats, reconnaissance drones, and unmanned surface vessels, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Advertisement

The package also includes £26 million ($32.7 million), which will be for providing support and spare parts for systems already in Kyiv, and £39 million ($49 million) for more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems, respirators, and equipment for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

This new aid package swiftly followed Starmer’s call to continue providing aid to Ukraine and come up with a defense pact for Europe.

The U.K. prime minister emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine amid concerns that Trump will cease providing military aid to Kyiv after his inauguration.

The U.K. has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the war began in 2022, and as of November, it has given Kyiv a total of £12.8 billion, comprising £7.8 billion in military support and £5 billion in nonmilitary support.

Advertisement

The U.K. has pledged to send a £225 million ($286 million) aid package with military equipment to Ukraine.

The new aid package also included an offer that British troops would train Ukrainian soldiers.

The action came on Thursday, following a visit to Kiev by UK Defence Secretary John Healey on Wednesday, where he met with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov and promised to increase British support for Ukraine by 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide more aid to Ukraine and enforce sanctions on Russia in posts on X.

Advertisement

The latest package will include £92 million in equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s navy, such as small boats, reconnaissance drones, and unmanned surface vessels, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Advertisement

The package also includes £26 million ($32.7 million), which will be for providing support and spare parts for systems already in Kyiv, and £39 million ($49 million) for more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems, respirators, and equipment for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

This new aid package swiftly followed Starmer’s call to continue providing aid to Ukraine and come up with a defense pact for Europe.

The U.K. prime minister emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine amid concerns that Trump will cease providing military aid to Kyiv after his inauguration.

The U.K. has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the war began in 2022, and as of November, it has given Kyiv a total of £12.8 billion, comprising £7.8 billion in military support and £5 billion in nonmilitary support.

Advertisement

The U.K. has pledged to send a £225 million ($286 million) aid package with military equipment to Ukraine.

The new aid package also included an offer that British troops would train Ukrainian soldiers.

The action came on Thursday, following a visit to Kiev by UK Defence Secretary John Healey on Wednesday, where he met with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov and promised to increase British support for Ukraine by 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide more aid to Ukraine and enforce sanctions on Russia in posts on X.

Advertisement

The latest package will include £92 million in equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s navy, such as small boats, reconnaissance drones, and unmanned surface vessels, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Advertisement

The package also includes £26 million ($32.7 million), which will be for providing support and spare parts for systems already in Kyiv, and £39 million ($49 million) for more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems, respirators, and equipment for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

This new aid package swiftly followed Starmer’s call to continue providing aid to Ukraine and come up with a defense pact for Europe.

The U.K. prime minister emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine amid concerns that Trump will cease providing military aid to Kyiv after his inauguration.

The U.K. has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the war began in 2022, and as of November, it has given Kyiv a total of £12.8 billion, comprising £7.8 billion in military support and £5 billion in nonmilitary support.