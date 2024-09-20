The state commissioner of police, Mr Victor Olaiya has assured the people of the state of maximum security ahead of the Saturday’s local government elections.

In a statement by the Kwara state Police Public Relations Office, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the command has made thorough security arrangements to guarantee a peaceful, free, and fair process across all polling units in the state.

She said a strategic meeting has been held with Heads of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, Nigerian Navy, The DSS, NSCDC, FRSC, The Custom and Immigration Service, NCoS, The NDLEA and the Federal Fire Service to discuss coordinated efforts to maintain law and order before, during, and after the election.

” This collaboration underscores the commitment of all security agencies to safeguard the process and ensure that the election is free from violence or intimidation of any form”, she added.

The police encouraged the electorate to exercise their civic duty with confidence, knowing that their safety is a top priority.

The police appealed to the people of Kwara to remain calm, be law-abiding, and cooperate fully with security personnel on duty.

